Highgate home repossessed

This Highgate, Roslyn, property was repossessed by its mortgagee, Liberty Financial Ltd, in the High Court at Dunedin on July 1. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A Dunedin property linked to the former president of the Otago Property Investors Association has been repossessed after a High Court order.

The Roslyn property, listed as having a capital value of $750,000 based on the Dunedin City Council’s 2019 assessment, was repossessed by mortgagee Liberty Financial Ltd on July 1.

Before it was repossessed, the Highgate property was owned by Scottsdale Enterprises.

Scottsdale Enterprises is owned by Rhonda Schlaadt, the former president of the Otago Property Investors Association.

When contacted, Liberty Financial declined to comment due to the sensitivity concerning the case.

The Otago Daily Times was unable to contact Ms Schlaadt.