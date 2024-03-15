Hiring for new store started, Kmart says

Contractors work on the main entrance to Dunedin’s new Kmart store yesterday. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Kmart says the opening date of its new Dunedin store will be announced in a matter of weeks.

The Australian retail giant confirmed yesterday hiring had begun and would continue for the next couple of months.

A precise opening date would hopefully be confirmed in the next couple of weeks, a spokeswoman said.

More than 100 team members would be employed, and interviews were taking place through multiple rounds on an individual and group basis, she said.

Existing Kmart department managers from other stores would come across to fill the ranks, in addition to hiring other new managers.

The store had been a long time coming, and staff were excited to bring it back to Dunedin, a spokeswoman said.

There had been plenty of local interest in the roles.

Speculation about when the store would open had run wild since news of its return broke in late 2022.

A job listing for a Dunedin department manager indicated the store would open in June this year, and another listing for an overnight manager gave a date of mid to late April.

On social media, those claiming to have been interviewed for positions at the store said they had been cited May and June opening dates.

Otago Land Group owner Martin Dippie, who is developing the site, previously said contractors were aiming to finish work on the building by April.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz