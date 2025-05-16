'Shame!': Peters greeted with protest at Hillside

Protesters await the arrival of Winston Peters and Shane Jones at Hillside Workshops in South Dunedin. Photo: Craig Baxter

Protesters have greeted Winston Peters with cries of '"shame" at Dunedin's Hillside Workshops.

Rail Minister Peters and Regional Development Minister Shane Jones were in Dunedin for the reopening of the South Dunedin rail workshops today.

Protesters yelled "shame" as Peters arrived and the deputy prime minister paused for a moment to observe them after getting out of his car.

Jones also paused as he exited his vehicle but opted to look at the protesters through a rolled-up sheet of paper resembling a telescope.

Climate Liberation Aotearoa and Restore Passenger Rail were among the groups represented along with protesters against the government's pay equity cuts.

A banner mounted on a truck said "Speak up Winston" and called for sanctions against Israel.

In prepared remarks Peters said Hillside had "contributed significantly to connecting our communities and enabling New Zealand’s growth and development through the movement of goods and resources".

“Hillside is a key part of New Zealand’s rail infrastructure, the only heavy lifting rail facility in the South Island and vital to KiwiRail’s operations.”

The transformation of Hillside was enabled by a $127.97 million investment.

The project received $19.97m in 2019 through the former Provincial Growth Fund, as well as funding in Budget 2021 and from KiwiRail.

It created around 200 construction-related full-time jobs during the demolition and construction process, he said.

The redevelopment added a new mechanical workshop, where up to 21 locomotives, wagons or carriages can be worked on at a time, as well as a new wagon assembly facility capable of assembling two wagons daily.

In a statement, KiwiRail Chief Executive Peter Reidy said the revitalised workshops were "providing the modern facilities that will help KiwiRail deliver safe and reliable freight services to its customers".

Mr Reidy says the workshops, which were first built in the 1870’s, have a long history in South Dunedin.

"Most locals have a family member or know someone who worked here and our current staff are part of a long and proud tradition.

"With significant government investment, an aging 19th Century rail plant has been transformed into a modern 21st Century one, which is allowing us to better deliver for our freight customers and grow rail in the South Island and the rest of New Zealand."

He said that not only were the new workshops providing a modern environment for their mechanical teams, but wagon assembly had created jobs, introduced new skills and was providing a wider experience base for their apprentices.

“More than 400 new rail wagons have been assembled at Hillside so far. These are being deployed into service around the country and are enhancing our efficiency and reliability for customers.

“Our Dunedin track teams are also based at Hillside for the first time, helping to grow the culture of the place. With those teams now moved in, there are around 100 people working at the site.”

- APL