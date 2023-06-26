H&J Smith confirms November closure

H&J Smith's Invercargill store. PHOTO: ODT FILES

H&J Smith will be closing its doors for good in November this year.

Following the four-week consultation process, H&J Smith Group announced today the last day of trading for their Invercargill and Remarkables Park stores would be November 18.

CEO John Green said the company were aware this would be difficult news their staff and the community.

"Supporting our team through this challenging time remains our top priority. With this in mind, we will close the store tomorrow to give our team the space and time to absorb the news," he said.

He said the H&J Smith group would continue to work closely with affected staff members.

"The Mitre10 MEGA Invercargill & Mitre10 MEGA Queenstown and Laser Electrical remain unaffected by this announcement and will operate as usual."