Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Increase in work prompts expansion for Speedy Signs

    By Jacob McSweeny
    1. Business

    Builders work on the first of three new commercial buildings going up in Portsmouth Dr. The...
    Builders work on the first of three new commercial buildings going up in Portsmouth Dr. The building pictured and another will be leased by trades businesses while the third will be an expansion of Speedy Signs' premises. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH
    Speedy Signs is expanding at its site on the Dunedin waterfront and adding two more commercial buildings next door.

    The company's Dunedin franchise owner, Adam Cullen, said construction of the first of the new units (pictured) began in September.

    The building is already leased by window and door makers Aitken Joinery.

    Construction is expected to be finished and the new tenants inside before Christmas.

    The other two buildings are expected to be completed by about April next year.

    Mr Cullen said Speedy Signs needed more space after taking over the Queenstown Speedy Signs franchise, which closed due to Covid-19 disruptions.

    That, and a busy period after lockdown making signs and screens related to Covid-19, were the key reasons behind the company’s expansion in Dunedin.

    Staff had been ‘‘really busy doing general signage for Dunedin and New Zealand businesses, who for the most part seem to be doing very well’’, Mr Cullen said.

    Much of the larger work for Queenstown and around the country will be carried out at the company’s Dunedin factory.

    jacob.mcsweeny@odt.co.nz

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter