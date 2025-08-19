Stuff staff vote to strike over collective deal

Photo: RNZ

Staff at media company Stuff have voted to take strike action.

It is understood they are unhappy about the company's plans to split their collective agreement into two, which they feel would reduce their bargaining power.

The company separated into two different entities last year.

Stuff Digital administers stuff.co.nz, Neighbourly and its audio and video divisions.

Newspaper brands and their own websites like The Post, The Press and The Waikato Times are run by Masthead Publishing.

Trade Me recently took a 50 percent stake in Stuff Digital, which staff are understood to feel should enable Stuff to be more generous with staff, rather than less.

E Tū director Michael Wood said staff had "overwhelmingly" voted to take industrial action in response to their employer's position.

"Negotiations are ongoing, and we strongly encourage the company to come to the table with a realistic position to settle this."

In 2022, Stuff staff went on strike over pay negotiations.

Stuff has been approached for comment.