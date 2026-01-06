Injunction granted for hacked Stuff platform

Neighbourly was temporarily shut down on New Year's Day after the breach was uncovered. Photo: Screenshot

The owner of a hacked social media platform say they have a court injunction to stop private information being released.

Stuff Digital owns Neighbourly and co-owns the Stuff news website, which is reporting they have been granted a High Court injunction to prevent information being shared.

The Neighbourly website was temporarily shut down on New Year's Day when the breach was discovered, but is back online.

An IT security expert has previously told RNZ that the hack included GPS details which could identify people's homes.