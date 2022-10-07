Innovations pay off for MTF Finance

MTF Finance chief executive Chris Lamers. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Dunedin-based listed finance company MTF Finance is having a record year.

In a statement yesterday, the consumer finance company said it had written $606 million in loans, which was up 10% year-on-year, and lifted its receivables to $761 million, up 12%, for the financial year ended September 30.

Chief executive Chris Lamers, who took on the role earlier this year, said the business was in a strong position to continue to grow after increased investment in technology, marketing and new products.

The company had launched various innovations over its 52-year history that changed how vehicle finance worked. During the past 12 months, that approach had been broadened to personal lending, which was growing 23% month-on-month, over the last four months.

In August, MTF Finance achieved a record month for new loans amid an environment that had made it harder for people to get credit.

The team had also started working more closely with vehicle dealers and there was a 58% increase in the number of dealer sales in September, which was 3.2% growth over the year.

"How vehicles are sold is fundamentally changing, as are the type of vehicles being purchased," Mr Lamers said.

That renewed focus on working with vehicle dealers, as well as the launch of new products and increased investment in technology, had set up the business for continued growth.

The company was also investing more in people to lift personal service for its customers, rather than forcing people to self-serve, or offering different levels of service for difference customers, he said.

New offices had been opened in Kerikeri and Kumeū and another would open in Taupō before Christmas.