Makeup mecca due to open its doors next month

Mecca’s Dunedin store, in 248 George St, will open on March 14. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Dunedin makeup and beauty buffs will be able to enjoy the full Mecca experience in less than a month.

The Australian and New Zealand cosmetics giant first announced its plans to debut a new store in the city in April last year.

A Mecca spokeswoman confirmed the official Dunedin store, at the former Noel Leeming premises at 248 George St, would be opening on March 14 — after its previously slated opening in November last year was delayed.

Mecca NZ market manager Nicky Shore previously said they wanted to ensure the new store was a space the Dunedin community would love, and so had made some updates to the original plan.

Mecca had sought resource consent from the Dunedin City Council in July last year for signs and building alterations to the proposed premises — including two illuminated Mecca logos mounted above the veranda and to the side of the building.

The proposal was amended after consultation with the council’s heritage and urban design team leader so the only sign was a Mecca logo incorporated into the glazing above the entry doors, and consent was granted in August.

Mecca has already been in operation in Dunedin for several months.

It arrived in the city in September with the opening of a temporary "pop-up" store in 274 George St.

It featured a select range of Mecca products with the intention of remaining open until the official store arrived.

Mecca has a network of more than 100 stores across New Zealand and Australia with the closest store to Dunedin located in Queenstown, which opened in early December.

Mecca said they could not respond to a further request for comment by deadline.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz