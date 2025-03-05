Minister won't say why Reserve Bank Governor resigned

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr and Finance Minister Nicola Willis. Photo: RNZ

Finance Minister Nicola Willis will not say why New Zealand's Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr has resigned after seven years of service.

Willis announced today that Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby would be Acting Governor until March 31. This took effect from midday.

Reserve Bank governors typically serve five-year terms. Orr was first appointed in 2018 and reappointed in March 2023. His second term was due to end in 2028.

Willis today said she was not going to "characterise the reasons" for the shock resignation.

She said she had been "aware for the past few days that discussions have been occurring" between the Reserve Bank Board and Orr about a "possible resignation."

When asked if the board had confidence in Orr, Willis said: "That's a question for the board."

She was confident the central bank was a "strong financial institution" and that Hawkesby was "experienced".

"We have continuity and stability in the membership of the Reserve Bank Board, and the membership of the Monetary Policy Committee - so there will be continuity."

The minister would not answer whether she would still have confidence in Orr if he had remained as governor.

"I'm not going to answer hypothetical questions."

When asked why Orr resigned, Willis said it was a matter for him to "characterise". Her own characterisation was that "he decided to resign" because he viewed it as "an appropriate juncture at which to do so".

"Questions about the nature of the resignation are for the Reserve Bank Board."

When asked if he was leaving on good terms, Willis said: "Look - yes, the resignation has occurred, the Reserve Bank board has accepted it."

"I have acknowledged the governor's seven years in the service in the role, and I wish him well for the future."

Orr leaves part-way through second term

Orr has been a pivotal figure, dealing with rising inflation and disruptions to the economy caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Interest rates rose in response but have fallen from more than 5% last year to 3.75% this month.

In a statement, Orr said New Zealand's central bank had built its capability and credibility to face what he called an "increasingly complex and challenging global environment".

He said he was departing with inflation on target and the economy in a recovery after Covid.

Orr said he leaves "with consumer price inflation at target, and an economy in a cyclical recovery following the long period of Covid-related disruption.

"The financial system remains sound. However, there is much work left to do on the major multi-year strategies RBNZ is following. Ongoing focus and funding will be critical to these projects' success."

Orr said he was proud of the people at Reserve Bank who had modernised and strengthened the institution and the financial system. He singled out strategies for the future of cash, climate change policies, Māori access to capital and future of payments for special mention.

Reserve Bank chair Neil Quigley. Photo: RNZ

'Personal decision': Reserve Bank chair

Reserve Bank chair Nigel Quigley said today that Orr's decision to step down was a personal one and he felt it was the "right time" to resign.

He said he had discussed the resignation process with Orr for the past "several days" and the governor felt it was the right time to leave.

"He's achieved a great deal that he set out to do when he took the job, we've been through a lot, not just the [Covid-19] pandemic, but all of the changes the bank has been through over Adrian's term as governor.

"So Adrian feels that he has done the job and he has inflation under the target range and he feels positive about that."

Quigley said he still had a "very good relationship" with Orr.

"He and I have been through a lot in my time as board chair and his time as governor, and we have very good memories of the challenges we have fronted."

Orr is taking leave until the end of the month and did not appear at this afternoon's media conference.

"It doesn't make sense for someone like the governor to have a grey period where they have come to a decision, but they have continued to be around the bank," Quigley said.

The job of the Reserve Bank governor was one that faced "unrelenting critique of your actions", he said.

"No matter what you do, there are alternatives that other people say they would have taken, so there is a time when you think that having achieved what you want to achieve, that's enough.

"He's decided he's on leave and he's comfortable with that decision. He's doing what he feels is appropriate."

Quigley conceded that the sudden resignation was not an everyday occurrence, "but it's what has happened in this case" and thanked Orr for his leadership.

"Adrian has been critical to leading the institutional reforms needed to implement the new Reserve Bank Act, Deposit Takers Act, and Depositor Compensation Scheme. He has also driven a significant uplift in leadership and capability across the Bank, and modernised its culture to reflect contemporary New Zealand society."

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (left) and ACT leader David Seymour. Photo: Getty Images

Political leaders react

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said he had only found out about the decision today - something he was comfortable with - and would not be commenting further.

"Let's be clear, the Reserve Bank Governor and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand is an independent role and an independent organisation.

"The Reserve Bank Governor has resigned. I appreciate there'll be lots of commentary about it, I'm not going to climb in on that. As Prime Minister I've respected the independence of the governor and the Reserve Bank and I'll continue to do so."

He said he had worked "as constructively as I can with the Reserve Bank Governor" by focusing on fiscal policy to get the economy working.

"Typically I've met with him before different announcements that he might have made, and in my meetings been very constructive."

ACT leader David Seymour, a frequent critic of Orr, took a parting shot at the governor.

"I've heard people say 'farewell and thanks for the inflation,' but ultimately this is a guy who had a really important job to do."

"He's now moved on, and I think what's really important that we get a really good person in the position, because if the last five years have shown anything it's how important the Reserve Bank Governor role is.

"The pain people have felt through the cost of living crisis over the last five years shows we need to get a great Reserve Bank Governor and that's up the board."

Seymour said he could not remember who had told him "farewell and thanks for the inflation" in the short window between the announcement of Orr's resignation and Seymour's arrival on Parliament's tiles.

"It's amazing how many people you can meet in that short space of time," he said.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins acknowledged Orr's departure, saying he had led the Reserve Bank through an incredibly tough time.

"I think people doing those jobs around the world through the global pandemic found that a really, really difficult time. We saw the spike in inflation around the world which the Reserve Bank then had to fight. That was tough going, and so I want to acknowledge his ongoing dedication and commitment during that time."

Asked whether the government wanted Orr out, Hipkins said he would leave politics aside.

"It's a tough gig, it's a job you get a lot of scrutiny in. I think history of course will form a better judgement on the period that we've just been through than perhaps is immediately apparent."

Not before time - union

In a statement this afternoon, the Taxpayers’ Union said Orr's resignation "is not before time".

"Orr’s work caused the single worst economic downturn in New Zealand in over three decades," union spokesman James Ross said.

"He was far too slow to react as inflation increased, and far too slow to lower interest rates as inflation fell.

"With more than two and a-half times as many staff at the Reserve Bank now as in 2018, the Governor spent his time in the top seat empire-building rather than focusing on his core responsibilities."

Ross said there was now the opportunity to take a thorough look at the Reserve Bank’s actions over the last few years, "to ensure this never happens again".

"The replacement Governor needs to be absolutely laser-focused on keeping inflation within the target range, and we can’t see repeats of Orr’s money-printing spree."

