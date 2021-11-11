Mosgiel Warehouse closure proposed as shoppers head to larger stores, online

The Mosgiel Warehouse after it opened its doors in 2009. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

The second of Dunedin's three The Warehouse stores appears to be closing.

First Union organiser Poppy Stowell said the union was informed of a proposal to close the Mosgiel branch following a meeting with staff today.

Union representatives were not invited to the meeting, she said.

“We’re urgently seeking detail on the proposal from The Warehouse Group and expect clarity and transparency on significant issues like redeployment and redundancy during this consultation period.”

It follows the closure of the Maclaggan St, Dunedin Central store, which was announced in August last year.

The Warehouse Group chief store operations officer Ian Carter said the proposal was discussed with the team ahead of the store's lease end at the start of next year.

"The proposal shared that despite the efforts of our team, over the past few years we have seen customer shopping habits change, with more customers choosing to shop in larger The Warehouse stores and online."

This included the Mosgiel Warehouse where many in the area were choosing to shop at the larger Warehouse in nearby South Dunedin, he said.

"Should the proposal go ahead, we will be consulting with each of our team members to work through redeployment options to one of our other Group stores."