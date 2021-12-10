New intern directors appointed to boards

Dunedin City Holdings Ltd’s new intern directors (clockwise from top left) Ruth Zeinert, Suzanne Watt, Gillian Musuka, Sian Sutton and Michael Price. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Five new intern directors have been appointed to the boards of Dunedin City Council-owned companies.

Every two years, Dunedin City Holdings Ltd (DCHL) takes in a group of new intern directors as part of its Graham Crombie Intern Director Programme.

The programme is aimed at developing governance capability in Dunedin and broadening the city’s pool of emerging directors.

The last cohort finished its 18-month term in June and the next group of five were announced at an event at Forsyth Barr Stadium yesterday.

Ruth Zeinert was appointed to the board of Aurora Energy Ltd, Suzanne Watt will join City Forests, Gillian Musuka will sit on the board of Delta Utility Services, Michael Price will join Dunedin International Airport’s board and Sian Sutton will sit on Dunedin Venues Management’s board.

The interns, who take up their new positions next month, will be heavily involved in board discussions but are not official director and do not have voting rights.

DCHL chairman Keith Cooper said the 2022 internship recipients came from a diverse range of backgrounds and professions.

"Intern directors will gain unique experience and insight into governance by working alongside a commercial board for 18 months," he said.

Mr Price — who was previously was appointed intern director at Dunedin Railways last year but whose internship was held over to next year after the company was put into hibernation — said he was "very excited" about the appointment.

"I’m really looking forward to expanding my knowledge and learning off others around the board table," he said.

Dr Musuka — who is a general practitioner — said she was looking forward to expanding her governance experience on the board of Delta.

Mrs Sutton — who works at Aurora — said she was pleased to be on the board of Dunedin Venues, especially during what had been a challenging time for the events industry.

The programme was named after the late Graham Crombie, who chaired Dunedin City Holdings from 2013-19.

Mr Crombie mentored and supported emerging directors, including the first intake of DCHL intern directors in 2018.