No word yet on whether record set

Category 1-listed historic building Bishopgrove has been sold. Photos: Supplied

Secrecy surrounds the new owners of one of Dunedin’s oldest homes and whether it has broken the record for the city’s most expensive residential property.

Bishopgrove, in Patmos Ave, Woodhaugh, was sold late last week after being on the market since 2019.

The category 1-listed historic building was on the market calling for offers of more than $2.9 million.

It nears the record price for Dunedin’s most expensive home — a house in Grendon St, Maori Hill, which sold for $3 million in March this year.

Nidd Realty agent Pete Strong said the new owners did not want to be identified, and would not release any information about where they were from, what they would do with the property, or how much was paid for it.

One of two formal lounge rooms.

He would not confirm if the sale price had set a Dunedin record.

"Until the property is settled next month, it’s all private information."

The 700sq m bluestone, brick and timber residence was built between 1881 and 1883 for Dunedin’s first Anglican Lord Bishop.

It is set within native and exotic bush, and has since been renovated to a high standard.

Mr Strong said it had a grand entrance hall and staircase, a formal dining room and two separate lounge rooms downstairs, a library/home office, a modern kitchen with multiple work areas and walk-in pantry, a large rumpus room, a master bedroom with walk-in wardrobes, sitting area and en suite, plus a further five bedrooms serviced by two bathrooms — all with modern central heating.

The modern kitchen.

It also has a gatehouse cottage with two bedrooms, a lounge, a kitchen and bathroom.

He said the house was fascinating for many people.

"The house is shrouded in mystery. You can’t see it from the street. Through the trees, you can only just see the chimney stacks.

"It’s equivalent in my opinion to the period character that you would see in the likes of Larnach Castle.

"It has incredible timber ceilings that have all been carved out and various other details around the house — it’s beyond the standard you would normally see in a house of that era."

The gatehouse at the entrance to the property.

There had been much interest in the building, but it had taken a long time to find "the right buyer".

"Sometimes it takes time to find someone who’s suitable and can fully appreciate the value of it.

"It’s a 700sq m home, so you’ve got a lot more home than normal to take care of."

The previous owners had lived in the house for nearly 40 years, but had sold it in a bid to downsize, Mr Strong said.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz