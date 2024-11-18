North & South magazine stops press

The magazine was launched in 1986 by Warwick Roger and Robyn Langwell. Photo: PHOTO / RNZ Mediawatch

Long-running New Zealand current affairs magazine North & South will stop printing for the time being.

In a statement, a representative said the decision had been made to hold the print production of the magazine temporarily to focus on developing a "robust digital presence for the brand with every intention to be back early in 2025".

"On the back of flat advertising sales and increasing pressure from advertisers, we have decided it's time to get serious about the digital offering for North & South.

"There is a lot of equity in the North & South masthead but it is without a digital platform in a digital world."

The magazine was launched in 1986 by Warwick Roger and Robyn Langwell.

It was later bought by German couple Konstantin Richter and Verena Friederike Hasel after the collapse of Bauer media.

It was sold to School Road Publishing last year.

North & South has had a number of editors in recent years, including Rachel Morris and Kirsty Cameron who is now the editor of NZ Listener.

It is understood that sales of the magazine have been challenged.