Recall: Chopped peanuts may contain metal pieces

Chopped peanuts from the FreshLife and Gilmours brands are being recalled as they may contain small metal pieces.

The 100g FreshLife brand peanuts being recalled are dated best before 21/05/2026.

They are sold at Woolworths, FreshChoice and Supervalue stores throughout New Zealand.

The 3kg Gilmours branded peanuts have best before dates of 24/04/2026 and 05/06/2026. The batch numbers are NZ039567 and NZ040191.

They are sold at Gilmours and Trents Wholesale stores throughout the country.

The Ministry for Primary Industries said people should not eat the peanuts and seek medical advice for any health concerns.