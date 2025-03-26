Now is the time to buy a house, buyers say

Photo: ODT files

New Zealanders are coming around to the idea that now is a good time to buy a house, Trade Me says - and a lack of suitable houses is still a big concern for buyers, even with listings at a 10-year high.

It has released new data that shows two-thirds of people think it is a good time, compared with 53 percent in October 2024 and 55 percent in March 2023.

Spokesperson Casey Wylde said the market was changing and people were feeling more confident.

She said a falling official cash rate and retail interest rates were helping to change sentiment.

There was some regional variation - Canterbury was not "going through the motions" as other parts of the country had in recent years, she said, and tended to be more stable.

Wylde said views on property were up 8 percent in February, compared with a year earlier.

People were also interested in regional areas, she said. "The ability to work from home is driving people to move out of the main centres."

Wylde said even though listings were at historic levels, buyers said a lack of suitable properties was a concern.

"When we surveyed our members in October, cost of living was the biggest concern followed by lack of suitable properties."

Almost half of respondent said prices would rise over the coming year.

Wylde said it was likely the trend towards more positivity in the housing market would continue.

"Given the way the property market is going at the moment, with more demand, people searching, buyers coming back to the market. I'd predict we start to see things move in the coming months."