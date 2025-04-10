NZ share market has best session since 2020

The New Zealand share market joined the global relief rally in response to the US pausing of hefty tariffs.

The benchmark NZX-50 index closed up 3.3% - its best session since 2020.

US markets surged between 8% and 12% in reaction to the pause of President Trump's so-called reciprocal tariffs.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon was to speak with world leaders on the phone on Thursday about the new trading environment as the United States retaliates against China by hiking tariffs to 125%.