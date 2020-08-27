NZX down for third day in a row

File photo. Photo: RNZ

The NZ Stock Exchange (NZX) has been halted after its website went down for a third day in a row.

Trading was halted prior to the market closing on Tuesday, and was closed for most of yesterday after an offshore cyber attack.

The type of attack is known as a distributed denial of service attack (DDoS), which overwhelms the online service rendering it inoperable.

A spokesperson for the NZX says if the website goes down, they cease trading because retail punters cannot see the market announcements being made.