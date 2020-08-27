NZX down for third day in a row

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Trading was halted prior to the market closing on Tuesday, and was closed for most of yesterday after an offshore cyber attack.
The type of attack is known as a distributed denial of service attack (DDoS), which overwhelms the online service rendering it inoperable.
A spokesperson for the NZX says if the website goes down, they cease trading because retail punters cannot see the market announcements being made.