Pacific Edge celebrates ASX listing

Pacific Edge chief executive David Darling rings a bell, watched by staff, in celebration of the company’s ASX listing. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Pacific Edge had to ring a bell virtually yesterday to celebrate its listing on the Australia Securities Exchange.

The Dunedin cancer diagnostics company, which has been listed on the NZX since 2003, officially dual listed on the ASX as a foreign exempt entity.

Traditionally, when a company lists on a stock exchange, its chief executive or chairperson rings a bell to signal the start of trading.

Closed borders meant Pacific Edge was sent a bell from the ASX and had to ring it via Zoom.

Chief executive David Darling rang the bell at 2pm New Zealand time Pacific Edge and ASX staff being on the call.

After the bell ringing, Mr Darling said the listing marked an important milestone for Pacific Edge.

The company’s share price opened at $A1.60 a share ($NZ1.66) but traded around $A1.56 early in the day.

ASX’s group executive, listings, Ben Cunningham said Pacific Edge joined 64 New Zealand entities on the stock exchange and was the fourth to list this year.

Last week, Pacific Edge raised $NZ80million in a share placement, which coincided with its dual listing.

The company’s shares on the NZX traded at $NZ$1.540 yesterday, down from $1.560 on Friday’s close price.