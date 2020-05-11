Parts of Scott Tech set to shut down

Scott Technology in Kaikorai Valley Rd. Photo by Peter McIntosh

Scott Tech has announced it is going to head in a new direction that will involve "right-sizing" the business.

This will involve parts of the global engineering firm set to be shut down to reduce costs.

The new strategy was announced along with Scott’s half-year result on Friday, which chief executive John Kippenberger said reflected tough ongoing conditions around the world.

The unaudited interim results were for the six months to February 29.

Revenue was at $101.8million and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) were at $12.2million.

The company reported a net loss of $13.7million.

"The half-year results reflect the ongoing tough conditions that we’ve seen in Europe throughout last year given the uncertainties around Brexit," Mr Kippenberger said.

"We’ve also seen some revenue decline in the New Zealand market, in particular."

The company’s new strategy was all about consolidating its parts — after five years of growth and acquisition — to be "one global team", Mr Kippenberger said.

"That is right-sizing the workforce and also either consolidating some plants into other operations so we have efficient operations in our main market or ... we made decisions to either close or divest businesses where they’re not deemed to be core to the main strategy going forward."

The Kurnbach facility in Germany was to be closed and production moved to other plants.

Melbourne manufacturing was proposed to be folded into the Sydney plant and the Brisbane office closed.

The company also said it would sell its high-temperature superconducting business, HTS-110, in Wellington.

"That strategy affects all parts of the Scott group and it’s a process we’re going through with our employees ... and to make sure to come out the other side and pursue the new strategy of delivering growth well into the future."

In an email sent to staff on May 1, Mr Kippenberger announced the company had three new senior staff members.

The appointments were of a chief operating officer, a marketing and people director and a human resources manager.

Two of the appointments were promotions from inside the company whereas the new chief operating officer, Chris Steedman, was appointed from engineering and production company Thales Australia.

There had been grumbling from some workers about the idea of new appointments happening while many Scott workers received just the wage subsidy for four weeks.

However, Mr Kippenberger said all staff were on full pay now, with the help of the wage subsidy, and the roles they had filled were critical for the company.

"Yes, tough times certainly with Covid-19 and we’ve seen impacts on our business as many other businesses have.

"But we think it’s still important to get the business through Covid and continuing on with our new growth strategy, to have those roles in place."

Alert Level 3 meant many shop floor workers could come back to work, Mr Kippenberger said, and he was looking forward to more freedoms under Level 2.

"When we do move to Level 2 that looks like that’ll mean that everybody can come back into the business so all of those people that have been working from home — many of them doing an incredible job — so Level 2 will be a welcome return to a more normal environment."