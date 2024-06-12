Record number of people leave NZ

Photo: RNZ

Migrant arrivals have risen 25 percent over the past year, though the number of departures from New Zealand is up by nearly a third.

Stats NZ provisional results estimate there were 130,600 migrant departures in the year to April, the highest on record over 12 months.

The overall net gain of 98,500 migrants in the year to April is made up of 154,900 non-citizens, offsetting a net loss of 56,500 New Zealand citizens.

A net 56,000 New Zealand citizens left in the year to April, an annual record for the country exceeding the previous record of 44,400 in the February 2012 year.

The average annual net migration loss of New Zealand citizens was 26,800 in the April years 2002-2013, and 6500 in the April years 2014-2019.

Indian citizens made up the largest group of migrants arrivals, followed by citizens of Philippines and China.