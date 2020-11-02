Regions reign supreme at NZ Master Painter Awards

The Wains Hotel renovation resulted in Mike Williams Decorator receiving three awards at the New Zealand Master Painter Awards. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

Otago and Southland painters far surpassed other regions for their decorating expertise at the New Zealand Master Painter Awards.

Collectively decorators from the south won nine categories and three overall titles at the awards held about two weeks ago.

Mark Grieve from HiLo Decorating Ltd in Queenstown was named New Zealand Master Painter of the Year for 2020.

Mr Grieve also won the Residential Master Painter of the Year award and the Wallcoverings Applicator of the Year award.

HiLo Decorating Ltd also took out four individual categories at the awards.

Mike Williams Decorator won three categories for the company’s work at Wains Hotel in Princes St, Dunedin.

Kim and Tony McDowall’s Gore company, K.I. McDowall, also picked up two categories at the awards for work at Heartland Hotel Croydon as well as at a property in Clinton.



