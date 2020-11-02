Monday, 2 November 2020

Regions reign supreme at NZ Master Painter Awards

    1. Business

    PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN
    The Wains Hotel renovation resulted in Mike Williams Decorator receiving three awards at the New Zealand Master Painter Awards. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN
    Otago and Southland painters far surpassed other regions for their decorating expertise at the New Zealand Master Painter Awards.

    Collectively decorators from the south won nine categories and three overall titles at the awards held about two weeks ago.

    Mark Grieve from HiLo Decorating Ltd in Queenstown was named New Zealand Master Painter of the Year for 2020.

    Mr Grieve also won the Residential Master Painter of the Year award and the Wallcoverings Applicator of the Year award.

    HiLo Decorating Ltd also took out four individual categories at the awards.

    Mike Williams Decorator won three categories for the company’s work at Wains Hotel in Princes St, Dunedin.

    Kim and Tony McDowall’s Gore company, K.I. McDowall, also picked up two categories at the awards for work at Heartland Hotel Croydon as well as at a property in Clinton.


     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    drivesouth-pow-lux_0.png

    drivesouth-pow-under-8.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter