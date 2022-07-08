Researchers further honoured

Arjan Jonker (left) and Timothy Bilton, two members of the AgResearch low methane-emitting sheep team that won the Primary Industries New Zealand science and research award. PHOTO: JOE CREAGHAN/MANIC PHOTOGRAPHY

The work of AgResearch scientists to successfully breed low methane-emitting sheep — led by Invermay’s Dr Suzanne Rowe — has received further national recognition.

The science and research award was presented to Dr Rowe and the AgResearch team at the fourth annual Primary Industries New Zealand Awards in Auckland this week.

The event recognised rising stars and lifetime leaders among the country’s food and fibre producers.

The AgResearch team has spent more than a decade pioneering research on breeding low methane-emitting sheep as a tool to combat climate change.

They had proven significant rates of genetic gain for that trait were realistic without impact on selection for other important traits, especially meat quality.

The breeding value was a global first for any species of livestock. Last year, their work was recognised with the supreme award at the Science New Zealand Awards.

Carpet maker Bremworth’s sustainability programme won the innovation and collaboration award, in response to its decision to choose wool over synthetics in the flooring market.

AgResearch principal scientist Prof Stewart Ledgard received the outstanding contribution award, in acknowledgement of his 40-plus years of science and leadership in soil fertility and environmental management, with a particular focus on helping grassland farmers reduce nitrogen leaching and developing the Overseer tool.