Rise and shine and no excuses for bad hair days

Sole Hair Care founders (from left) Morgan Passey (16), Elsha Bulmer (17) and Jenna Willis (17) with their tins of dry shampoo. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Running late but need to wash your hair? Tramping in the bush and want the feel of clean hair?

Otago Girls’ High School pupils Morgan Passey, Elsha Bulmer and Jenna Willis might have a solution.

The three year 12 pupils formed their own business, Sole Hair Care, manufacturing and selling dry shampoo which they said reduced hair greasiness without the need for water.

The idea stemmed from their business studies class earlier this year when they had to come up with a business idea, and their interest in beauty products.

"We just got thinking and thought we could give it a shot," Elsha said.

It was only expected they would sell to friends and family but, during August’s Covid-19 lockdown, their online sales took off and "it just grew from there," Elsha said.

The trio sold 110 tins during the lockdown, of which about three-quarters were sent throughout New Zealand and the remainder to Australia.

"We couldn’t believe it when we saw our first order from Australia," Elsha said.

The pupils usually dedicated a day a week to producing and packaging the shampoo and there was a "fair amount of class time" spent on it with the support of teachers.

All product ingredients were sourced from a New Zealand supplier.

The group was targeting people who did not have time to wash their hair in the morning and also trampers.

All three agreed they learnt more working on Sole Hair Care than they did doing normal class work.

They aimed to expand sales next year and hopefully find a retailer to stock the product.

"That would be the dream result for us," Morgan said.

