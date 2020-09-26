Scott Tech CFO role relocating

Scott Technology in Kaikorai Valley Rd. Photo by Peter McIntosh.

Scott Technology has announced it will shift its chief financial officer role out of Dunedin to work closer with the company’s chief executive.

The company announced on the NZX it would appoint Cameron Mathewson to the role of chief financial officer (CFO), while the incumbent, Kate Rankin, would remain in Dunedin in a new position as the group financial controller.

"As a result of the introduction of our new CEO John Kippenberger at the end of 2019, together with the change in business needs throughout 2020, the decision has been made to change the company’s finance structure," the firm said.

"This increases the responsibilities of the CFO position and relocates the role to our Auckland facility to enable a closer working relationship between the CEO and CFO."

Ms Rankin was not able to shift to Auckland because of "commitments in Dunedin".

"We are extremely fortunate to retain Kate and her experience in the business in this new role."

Mr Mathewson would start his new role in January next year.

He was most recently Alliance Group chief financial officer and had "significant experience in leading business transformation and organisational performance improvement".

Mr Mathewson had worked at other large listed companies and co-operatives in the UK as well as New Zealand including Fonterra and as chief financial officer at Brand Developers.

"The CFO role is critical for any successful organisation of Scott’s size and complexity," the company said.

"The CEO and directors of Scott are excited to have someone of Cameron’s ability and commercial experience joining the executive team to help drive the business forward under our Scott 2025 strategy."

