Seven charging stations for Z Energy

The Z Energy service station in 351 Andersons Bay Rd has been granted resource consent to establish seven electric vehicle charging stations. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

A South Dunedin petrol station could soon be supercharged with seven new electric vehicle charging stations.

The Dunedin City Council has granted resource consent for Z Property Ltd Partnership to establish an electric vehicle charging station at a pre-existing Z Energy petrol station, at 351 Andersons Bay Rd.

According to the council’s records, the facility had been on the site since 1989 and was previously part of the Dunedin Gasworks.

It was previously occupied by Shell Oil New Zealand from at least 1990 and housed a Burger King drive-through restaurant from 1997 until about 2012, before it reverted to being a service station only.

The site measures 3232sq m and the charging facility had been designed to accommodate "a range of EV models", the application stated.

It proposed to add a total of seven on-site charging spaces — six located in a row in the northwestern corner, along with a seventh for vehicles towing trailers to the east of the carwash.

The typical charge time at these spaces should be between 20 and 40 minutes, although data from Z Energy showed that sometimes people charged their vehicles for about 10 minutes only.

Each would be served by either a Red Phase Skyhook V2 or a Delta 25 charging unit, which would be installed on a concrete slab with safety bollards on either side.

They would all be connected to a new prime unit which would act as a transformer and a 15m-long by 5m-wide canopy would be installed to cover the six adjacent charging spaces.

The charging units would be located along the northwestern boundary and towards the rear of the existing service station.

Two of the existing parking spaces would be turned into electric vehicle charging spaces.

Construction was expected to take approximately eight weeks, the consent said.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz