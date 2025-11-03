Sights set on hydrogen flight

Liquid hydrogen fuelling of aviation tanks is paving the way for the first hydrogen flight in Australasia. Pictured are (from left) Stralis Aircraft co-founder Stuart Johnstone, Fabrum managing director Christopher Boyle and AMSL Aero hydrogen team lead Simon Coburn. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Christchurch deep-tech company Fabrum is a step closer to helping make Australasia’s first hydrogen flight with joint venture partners after filling aviation tanks with liquid hydrogen at the airport.

The fuelling was in preparation for initial tethered flight tests and then the objective of a first free flight late next year.

Fabrum has worked with Australia’s AMSL Aero and Stralis Aircraft to design, develop and test liquid hydrogen storage tanks and a fuel system for the hydrogen-electric aircraft.

The company specialises in zero-emission transition technologies machined, assembled and built at its Hornby headquarters of 110 staff or its foundry.

Composite aviation tanks were filled at Fabrum’s liquid-hydrogen test facility at Christchurch Airport — the first time this had been carried out at an international airport.

Fabrum managing director Christopher Boyle said the lightweight composite tanks and the company’s hydrogen liquefier and refuelling systems were critical for hydrogen-powered flight.

"By bringing all the elements together for the first time on site at an international airport — producing, storing and dispensing liquid hydrogen into composite aviation tanks as a fuel — we’re proving that liquid-hydrogen technologies for aircraft are now available and that hydrogen-electric flight will soon be a reality in Australasia."

One of the biggest challenges for future flight was fuel weight, and liquid hydrogen in a non-pressurised composite tank provided a light fuel storage system, he said.

The successful transfer of liquid hydrogen fuel and the performance of its composite tanks had given AMSL Aero the confidence to get to its next stage of development.

The next stage for Fabrum would be to integrate the tank into the aircraft, Mr Boyle said.

Liquid hydrogen is expected to be tested on tethered flights in Australia in about May before the aircraft goes to a complete free flight, likely in a certified air space for test flights near Christchurch, possibly in late 2026.

