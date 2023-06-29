Single-use plastics banned from weekend

A ban on single-use produce bags comes into effect this weekend. File photo

Fruit and vegetable stores around the country are preparing to ditch the plastic, as a ban on single-use produce bags comes into effect.

Saturday, July 1 marks the second step of the government's phase-out of single-use, hard-to-recycle plastic.

Single-use plastic tableware and cutlery, plastic produce bags and plastic straws will be banned. Disabled people and those with a health condition will still be able to access plastic straws.

Fruit World, which has 21 fruit and vege shops around Auckland, has been preparing for the ban. Manager Steve Higgs said the company would be switching to paper bags.

"We've certainly had plenty of time to migrate across to that paper bag option, which is good, and hopefully the next step is when customers get a little bit more focused on bringing their own bags in."

Higgs said the paper bags did cost significantly more than the plastic ones, a cost the business would absorb.

"Customers haven't really been talking about the ban, but I expect that to change at the weekend.

"But lots of people have already changed their habits, plenty bring in their own reusable bags or boxes already, but there's always that odd time you forget and you've got to put your fruit and vege into something."

Phase two of the phase-out included a transition to compostable plastic produce stickers by 2025. Fruit already packed can still be sold, so plastic stickers will still appear on shelves for a while yet.

But Jenkins Freshpac Systems, the country's largest producer of fruit labels, had developed a compostable sticker. Regional market manager Tom McLaughlin said after 10 years of development, the plant-based sticker was ready to go.

"It's really hard to design a sticker that's compostable but still sticks to all the different fruits and stays in place while the fruit is stored, transported and sold. So we're delighted we have a product available for the domestic market."

McLaughlin said the company was still working to develop a home compostable glue for the labels.

"We believe we've got a product in place now which uses all home compostable ingredients, including the adhesive, so we're just going through trials at the moment and we hope to crack the home compostable adhesive in the next 12 months."