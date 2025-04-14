Sir Michael Hill being treated for cancer

Sir Michael Hill. Photo: ODT files

Sir Michael Hill is stepping down from his jewellery firm to undergo cancer treatment.

In a shareholder announcement today, Sir Michael, 86, said he was taking a leave of absence from Michael Hill Jeweller Ltd.

Andrea Slingsby has been appointed as alternative director.

Sir Michael lives with his wife Christine at The Hills golf resort, which co-hosts the NZ Open golf tournament, in Arrowtown.

He opened his first store in Whangārei in 1979 aged 40, after spending nearly two decades working in his uncle’s jewellery store.

The chain now has 291 stores in New Zealand, Australia and Canada.

In 2019, Sir Michael told news.com.au he had big dreams of becoming a classical concert violinist, but as he explains, it “didn’t really work out”.

“My parents and uncle demanded I give up this folly and get a real job.”

The Whakatipu Music Festival held in Queenstown this month is an offshoot of the Michael Hill International Violin Competition, which is also held in Queenstown.

He began working as a watchmaker before turning to sales.

Sir Michael met his future wife, Christine Roe, in the store.

In 2016, the company listed shares on the ASX, in addition to the listing on the NZX.

- APL