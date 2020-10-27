Sky Sport Now to be bundled with Spark Sport

Image: SKY

Sky says it has reached a deal with Spark that will see Spark offer Sky Sport Now streaming service offered as a $49.99 per month bundle with Spark Sport Now from November 16.

Spark Sport costs $24.99 per month (with some Spark mobile and broadband customers able to claim a $5 rebate), while Sky Sport now costs $49.99 per month (although it can fall to $24.92 per month if a customer pays $299 to commit to a 12-month bundle).

That means someone who buys both services together will save up to $25 per month.

Spark said the bundle would only be available to any broadband or mobile customer on contract. It won't be available for those on pre-pay.

The initial period of the deal is six months.

Neither side would comment on commercial terms.

No-one had been picking that the two competing sports streaming services would be offered in a single bundle. But it's not the first time Spark and Sky have cooperated.

Spark offered Sky's earlier sports streaming service, Fanpass, to its own customers at a cut-price rate under a wholesale deal.

Sky hosted a 2019 Rugby World Cup channel for its commercial customers, providing Spark with an at-cost way provide pubs and clubs with easy access to the tournament.

And after Sky bought entertainment streaming service Lightbox from Spark for $6 million, the telco's qualifying customers still got free access under a wholesale deal for six months until June this year, when Lightbox was merged into Sky's Neon.