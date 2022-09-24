Stabicraft surfaces with award

Stabicraft Marine has received this year’s Mataura Valley Milk "Organisation Recognition Award" for its contribution to the Southland economy. Photo (file)

Stabicraft Marine has received this year’s ‘‘Organisation Recognition Award’’ for its contribution to the Southland economy at the two-yearly Export Southland Recognition Awards, which were held over dinner at the Ascot Park Hotel last night.

The dinner offers the exporting industry a chance to acknowledge exporters who best characterise the values of the industry.

The evening also provides an opportunity to recognise individuals who have made a significant contribution within the Southland export sector.

The Recognition Awards are held every two years and alternate with the Southland Business Excellence Awards.

In accepting the award, Stabicraft Marine founder Paul Adams said the company was pleased to be recognised.

Stabicraft boats are exported globally and include clients such as the Australian Federal Police, Victoria Coastguard, Northern Territory Fire and Emergency Services, and Australian Customs and Border Protection Service.

It first began exporting its uniquely constructed boats to British Columbia in 1988.

The company makes about 600 boats every year and employs 74 staff at its Invercargill factory, as well as a group of about 30 global dealers.

Export Southland chairman Gareth Lyness said the Organisation Recognition Award was one of the highlights of the evening.

The Export Southland Trust hosted a record number of over 270 export businesses and their supporters at the awards dinner, Mr Lyness said.

‘‘The awards were a fantastic night which recognised significant contributions where employers were taking Southland to the world’’.

Award winners

Air NZ Cargo Service to Export Individual Recognition Award: David McAllister

Mataura Valley Milk Organisation Recognition Award: Stabicraft Marine

NZAS Innovation in Export Recognition Award: Space Operations NZ

Recipients of the 2022 DHL & Mataura Valley Milk Mentorships are: Miele Apiaries, Crunchy, Image Boats, Robbies Pickles & Preserves

Recipient of the 2022 Graham Dick Memorial Trophy: Tony Laker (posthumously)

Recipients of the 2022 Export Southland Trust Grant: Blueberry Country

