Friday,
Fri,
13
May
May
2022
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Heritage
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Heritage
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
News Tips and Trends
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Features
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Free Classifieds
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
The prejudice Nadia Lim has faced should spur reflection
Eurasian fluff. It got me thinking.
State-owned supermarket idea ‘bad’
State-owned supermarket idea ‘bad’
A state-owned supermarket is a "pretty bad" idea and could drive food prices even higher, a University of Otago academic says.
SIL now has 74% of Blue Sky Meats
SIL now has 74% of Blue Sky Meats
Southern Lamb Investments Ltd is the new majority shareholder of Blue Sky Meats.
Challenging but satisfying year for SFF
Challenging but satisfying year for SFF
"Farming has never been more challenging yet, in my view, the future has never looked as bright — if we get it right."
Redundancy plan timing questioned
Redundancy plan timing questioned
Business South has challenged parts of the Government’s proposed redundancy scheme, saying it is poorly timed.
Govt's immigration decisions under fire
Govt's immigration decisions under fire
The Government's immigration decisions amount to a white immigration policy, creating a two-tier system that will entrench inequities, the Green Party says.
Rich-lister sends two-line apology email to Lim
Rich-lister sends two-line apology email to Lim
The team behind celebrity cook and businesswoman Nadia Lim say "one has to wonder why he even bothered" after receiving a two-line apology from rich-lister Simon Henry.
AA Traveller apologises after huge data breach
AA Traveller apologises after huge data breach
AA Traveller says a data breach has affected hundreds of thousands of customers and admits this could have been prevented.
Foodstuffs to reduce some food prices by 10 percent
Foodstuffs to reduce some food prices by 10 percent
Supermarket operator Foodstuffs, which owns Pak'nSave, New World and Four Square, has announced it will cut the price of food by an average 10 percent on more than 100 groceries.
Apprentice boost appreciated
Apprentice boost appreciated
A Dunedin trust aimed at supporting apprentices into the workforce has received a funding boost.
New bus service: 'We want to be the local fellas'
New bus service: 'We want to be the local fellas'
Former miner Harry Albert has established Otago Coach Services, aimed at competing with large, internationally owned bus companies.
Forecast milk price range reduced
Forecast milk price range reduced
Fonterra has reduced its 2021-22 forecast farmgate milk price range, citing global events which have resulted in short-term impacts on demand for dairy products.
Hotel recovery anticipated
Hotel recovery anticipated as border opens to tourists
The opening of New Zealand’s borders has brought a ‘‘delayed but welcomed’’ recovery for Queenstown’s hotel market, a broker says.
Excess profits and high food prices 'slap in the face' - Consumer NZ
Excess profits and high food prices 'slap in the face' - Consumer NZ
Consumer NZ has started a petition calling on the Government to put ordinary people first - saying supermarkets' excess profits are a "slap in the face" to Kiwis struggling to put food on the table.
Dunedin house values drop, worse forecast
Dunedin house values drop, worse forecast
Increasing interest rates and tighter lending rules have caused Dunedin’s house prices to take a sharp fall and a mortgage broker is warning worse is yet to come.
Warning petrol prices could stay high for years
Warning petrol prices could stay high for years
A pricing expert says it's possible petrol could stay at the $3 per litre mark for the next few years, with motorists currently facing "a perfect storm" of different pressures.
PGW trading well on NZX
PGW trading well on NZX
Solid demand in the third quarter of the financial year has seen PGG Wrightson raise its financial guidance.
Retirement portfolio volatility perception part illusion, part real
Retirement portfolio volatility perception part illusion, part real
A successful retirement strategy is not just about investing to retirement, but involves investing through your retirement years, writes Peter Ashworth.
Guiding companies get ready for business
Guiding companies get ready for business
After two years, guiding businesses are preparing to climb out of hibernation.
A homecoming for new SBS executive
A homecoming for new SBS executive
Shane Evans is putting himself out there to help sell Southland to the rest of the country.
