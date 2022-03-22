Students aid city businesses

Otago Business School, University of Otago. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

University of Otago business school students have been gaining real-life business administration experience, as they help Maori and Pasifika businesses around Dunedin during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Students from the semester-long financial and accounting paper advised and learned from roughly 50 businesses.

"The impact of Covid-19 has been felt by local businesses in some way, so it was important for university staff and students to help smaller companies,” Dr Mariela Carvajal-Gallardo said.

She and her students wanted to help local Maori and Pasifika businesses grapple with Covid-related issues such as lockdowns, disrupted supply chains and low customer volume, she said.

Students worked as business advisers and got to know the Maori and Pasifika businesses they were assigned to.

They provided practical advice based on what they had learned in the classroom.

This allowed them to get to know businesses they had not encountered before, Dr Carvajal-Gallardo said.

Tutors in the accountancy and finance programme managed about 15 to 18 groups of students.

She guided the students and tutors in each step of business advising and had regular contact with the businesses themselves.

"Our work was challenging and required commitment, but it was needed during these uncertain times."

Otago Peninsula Trust ecotourism manager Hoani Langsbury said it was "a great pleasure" to work with the students.

"They took the time to understand the business and the effects of Covid-19 on the tourism sector.

"I would not hesitate to support a similar initiative in the future," he said.

Accountancy and finance students Crystal Norman, Alec Hopwood and Marina Tolo participated in the initiative.

They said they valued supporting local businesses.

"It was such a rewarding feeling helping the businesses, and it made me realise that supporting clients is the best part of an accounting career," Ms Norman said.

"The experience was invaluable and made me realise the importance and need for accounting in this world," Ms Tolo said.

Working with Maori and Pasifika businesses meant engaging with the companies’ extended whanau, so students often advised more than one business in different stages of its evolution.

Dr Carvajal-Gallardo said she was grateful to the Maori and Pasifika businesses that participated.

"I trust my students, their skills and their willingness to help, so it was great to see all their efforts come to fruition in a meaningful way," she said.

-- ERIC TRUMP