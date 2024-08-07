Students helped with career path

Otago Girls’ High School pupils Anika Doldge (left), Imogen Leaper and Jasmine Potter, all 14, listen to registered neonatal intensive care unit nurse Saskia Vink during a careers speedmeet at the Dunedin Town Hall yesterday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Fancy a career in plumbing? How about midwifery?

What about real estate?

Those were just a sample of a raft of careers represented at a careers day at the Dunedin Town Hall yesterday.

About 800 year 10 and 11 students from eight Dunedin secondary schools attended the My Next Move Pathways Speedmeet to hear from 40 role models from 18 organisations.

It was the third time the event, run by the My Next Move programme, part of Business South, had been held.

Programme manager Haley McManus said the event was all about career explorations so students learned more about the choices available to them.