Tahini paste recalled

Photo: Supplied / Ministry of Primary Industries

A brand of tahini is being recalled due to the possible presence of salmonella.

The product recall affects batches of 160g jars of Al'Fez Natural Tahini Paste with the number 3355, and best before date of June 2025.

NZ Food Safety - part of the Ministry for Primary Industries - said it was manufactured in Poland and imported from Australia.

The tahini had been sold throughout the South Island at some Foodstuff stores but had been removed from shelves.