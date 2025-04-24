Increase in supply chain issues for funded medicines: Pharmac

Pharmac says there has been an increase in supply chain issues for the medicines it funds in recent months.

There were 61 'supply issue' notices posted on the drug-buying agency's website on Thursday afternoon.

Pharmac's acting director of Pharmaceuticals Nat James said the number of supply issues had increased in recent months.

"There are a range of factors that can contribute to this.

"Supply issues are complex and can often take time to resolve. Delays can be caused by manufacturing delays, shipping delays and delays in regulatory processes in different countries."

She said the full impact of tariffs on New Zealanders' medicines and medical devices remained unclear.

"We are monitoring developments, and staying engaged with suppliers and relevant government agencies to respond as the situation develops."

James added the medicines listed on its notice page represented a small proportion of all the medicines available to treat New Zealanders.