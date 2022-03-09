Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Spotify hit by worldwide outage

    1. Business
    2. Technology

    Spotify users experienced widespread outages worldwide, with many saying the streaming platform has logged them out and asked them to reset the password.

    Users reported issues on the app as well as on the music and podcast-provider's website.

    "Something's not quite right, and we're looking into it. Thanks for your reports!" the Spotify Status account posted on Twitter.

    At the same time, Discord also appears to be experiencing issues, with many users reporting problems with delivering messages on the instant messaging platform.

    At 9.20am the Spotify Status account tweeted saying "things are looking better".

    Though some people in the replies were saying they were still experiencing issues with the service.

    NZ Herald

