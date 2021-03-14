Top honour for Queenstown landscape company

Queenstown's Diva Landscapes has won a national award for its garden maintenance and management at one of Sir Michael Hill’s properties.

The Landscape of Distinction Awards, hosted by Registered Master Landscapers New Zealand, were announced in Christchurch last night.

The Wakatipu company won the premier maintenance and management award for its work at Arrowtown’s The Lodge at The Hills, beside Sir Michael’s renowned private golf course, The Hills.

Judges commented Diva Landscapes had "installed and managed the exquisite plantscape" at the property and a decade after installing the design by Suzanne Turley, "the bold mass perennial planting still looks fabulous".

The irrigation, plant management and grooming were of the "highest standard" and reminiscent of the naturalistic style of European ‘New Perennial’ planting design proponents, with ecological diversity at the fore.

"Under Diva’s constant monitoring of plant health and growth, the plant combinations are thriving and indeed mesmerizing.

"They lead the viewer through the extensive garden areas and invite frequent 360 degree turns to absorb the atmosphere, admire the sculptural features and the broader landscape views.

"We have a new company on the Registered Master Landscapers awards block for excellence in landscape management."

There were also five landscape entries from companies in Alexandra and Cromwell which earned entrants gold medals, notably Cromwell’s Southern Landmarx, which picked up three golds - two for 'Clutha River Views residence' (one for construction and one for horticulture), and one for 'Dunstan Vista residence'.

Golds also went to Alexandra's Weka Landscaping Ltd for 'Reid residence', and Cromwell's Lakes Landscapes for 'Lowburn Terrace'.

The New Zealand Landscape of the Year 2021 supreme award winner was Humphreys Landscaping for its entry ‘the Herne Bay House', which also won first place gold medals in the premier awards section in all three construction, design and horticulture categories.