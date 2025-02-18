Warning chicken nuggets may contain rubber

The affected product was 1kg bag of Pams Tempura Coated Chicken Nuggets with a best-before date of 16 October, 2025. Photo: NZFS / supplied

People who bought a certain brand of chicken nuggets are being warned not to eat them.

They might contain "small pieces of blue rubber", New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) said on Tuesday.

The affected product - 1kg bag of Pams Tempura Coated Chicken Nuggets with a best-before date of 16 October 2025 - was sold at Four Square, Gilmours, New World, Pak'nSave and Social Supermarket stores across New Zealand.

"Return the nuggets to the place of purchase for a refund or, if that's not possible, throw them out," NZFS deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said.

"As is our usual practice, we will work with Foodstuffs Own Brands to understand how this issue arose and to prevent it happening again."

Existing products had already been removed from shelves, and none was exported.

The discovery was made by a customer, NZFD said, and there had been no reports of "associated issues".

"The vast majority of food sold in New Zealand is safe, but sometimes problems can occur," NZFS said.