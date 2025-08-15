Air NZ's online payment system down

File photo

Air New Zealand customers are unable to make online bookings due to a problem with the company's online payment system.

"We are currently experiencing an issue with our online payment systems," the airline said on social media.

"Customers can't make payments for bookings through our website or app."

Air NZ said in-person payments at airports and the Airpoints Store were not affected.

"Our teams are working hard to fix the problem and get things running again as quickly as possible," Air NZ said.

"We apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience while we work through this."