Young creatives invited to 'pitch their passion'

Running a Shark Tank-style event for creative young people are (from left) Ebony Miles-Wilson, Scott Clifford, Ben Sommerville, Ash Dawes, Gino Luna, Timothy Chevtchenko. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Dunedin rangatahi (young people) have been invited to "pitch their passion" in a Shark Tank-style event for creatives.

Anyone from tattoo artists and photographers to musicians and candle-makers are welcome to register for the event, as long as they are between the ages of 16 and 24, organisers say.

Innov8HQ member Ben Sommerville said contestants would each have three minutes to showcase their passion to the audience and a panel of judges.

Those who participate will be offered various opportunities, resources and networks based on their individual passions, as well as a range of prizes to be given away on the day.

A group of young-creators at Innov8HQ put their heads together to make the event happen.

All participants will be offered guidance prior to the event to help them prepare.

"We’ll be mentoring them along the process, helping them to curate and bring their passion to the fore," Mr Sommerville said.

He hopes the event will bring young creatives together and "give them a chance to grow their leadership, their confidence, and help bring their vision to life".

The team intends to support each individual contestant, describing the event as "like Shark Tank, but the sharks have no teeth, it’s like a dolphin tank".

Registrations for the event are open on the Innov8HQ website until the end of August.

Anyone who wants to get involved in the event as a volunteer or a mentor to contestants is asked to get in contact with Innov8HQ.

