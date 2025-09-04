IKEA opening date revealed

IKEA is located at the Sylvia Park Shopping Centre in Auckland. Photo: RNZ

Swedish furniture giant IKEA has revealed its first New Zealand store will open on December 4.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon attended the announcement in Auckland today and took part in a guided tour for an exclusive first look inside the 34,000sq m store with media and other stakeholders.

Auckland Council advised IKEA to avoid opening on public holidays, Fridays, weekends, Black Friday or Boxing Day.

In July this year, the retailer said it was on track to open at Sylvia Park Shopping Centre in the Auckland suburb of Mt Wellington later this year, and had already employed 85 of the 500 staff needed.

Its imminent arrival coincided with high unemployment, and its senior management roles attracted about 800 applicants.

IKEA's New Zealand fulfilment manager Jan Vanderstappen said online shopping would also be available - with a network of 29 pick-up points across the country.

Construction for the site first began in 2023.

The store - and its iconic Swedish restaurant selling meatballs and hotdogs - will be spread across two floors, in addition to a ground level carpark.