Obituary: Fred Graham, artist

Fred Graham's service to Māori art dates back to the 1950s. Photo: RNZ/supplied

Respected artist Fred Graham remained relevant right up until the end: a major new sculpture, Te Manu Rangimaarie, was unveiled at Taupiri just before his death. Graham (Ngāti Koroki Kahukura) had also just been chosen as one of the New Zealand artists to be part of this year’s Venice Biennale international exhibition. Graham was born in South Waikato and was a talented rugby player, appearing three times for New Zealand Māori. He trained as a teacher and balanced education and art for most of his career. In 1966, he was a key figure in organising an exhibition of contemporary Māori painting and sculptures, with the likes of Cliff Whiting and Paratene Matchitt. Graham’s sculptures are displayed around New Zealand and also in several overseas galleries. Graham was appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori art in 2018, and later that year he was named an Arts Foundation Icon. In the 2025 New Year Honours, Graham was promoted to Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit. He is survived by his children Gary, Brett, a successful sculptor and artist, and Kathryn, a television and podcast producer. Fred Graham died on May 9 aged 96. — APL/agencies