Benee goes back in time in screen debut

It's been quite a ride since Benee released her break-out single Soaked in 2019 and followed it with the international smash Superlonely.

Now the New Zealand singer-songwriter is based in LA and is loving Californian life, she told RNZ's Jesse Mulligan.

"LA is beautiful. I'm sitting in my car right now. I have been at a session so I'm going to go back to that after this.

"But it's great for work, there are so many musicians here, so it's awesome."

Singer Benee performing at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, last year. Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

Now into her second year in LA, she said, the ecosystem of creatives there was inspiring.

"It's like there's never a dull moment. And there's never something that you don't see here, which can be a blessing and a curse.

"But I'm a sponge and I'm just like, absorbing all these weird juices. So, it's pretty awesome."

She has been stretching creatively recently and has just made her acting debut in the film Head South by Jonathan Ogilvie.

It's a semi-autobiographical film set in Christchurch at the end of the '70s, early '80s.

"It's set in the post-punk scene and we basically start a band and it's quite funny. Ed is just hilarious throughout the whole film, and we're basically like these teenagers who are just trying to trying to make a band.

"And it's innocent … it's a really sweet story. And it was a lot of fun to film."

She's now working on a new album, she said.

"I'm itching to get something out. It's been so long, it's kind of crazy."

And she has a tour of Australia lined up with Olivia Rodrigo.

"I cannot wait, it's insane, I'm so excited. I have never met her, but I have only heard good things and I follow her on socials and her shows look insane."

Head South premieres at the Whānau Mārama: New Zealand International Film Festival.