Obituary: Anthony Holden, writer

Author Anthony Holden poses for a portrait at Edinburgh Literary Festival held at Charlotte Square on August 16, 2005 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Photo: Getty Images

Literally the first word about Prince Charles was due to Anthony Holden, the first biographer of the now King Charles. Royalty was just one of many suits in Holden’s hand, and his career in journalism and writing. An Oxford scholar and University Challenge contestant, Holden moved into journalism and quickly made his mark, being named young journalist of the year in 1972. Titles he worked for included the Sunday Times, The Observer, The Times and the Daily Mail, and he did everything from assistant editor to classical music reviewer. Charles: Prince of Wales, published in 1979, was his second book and a big success: it ensured that he balanced daily journalism and authorship for many years. Notable works included biographies of Laurence Olivier, Tchaikovsky and Shakespeare, and Big Deal, about his year spent as a professional poker player. Holden died on October 7, aged 76.