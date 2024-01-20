Obituary: Benjamin Zephaniah, poet

Benjamin Zephaniah. Photo: Getty Images

Poetry is what Benjamin Zephaniah was best known for, but his creative spirit knew few bounds. A novelist, musician, actor and academic, he was one of the first of the Windrush generation to become prominent in the performing arts and his fierce activism and powerful words made him a beloved figure in Britain and beyond.

Born in Birmingham, Zephaniah was dyslexic and left school when he was 14. Despite many challenges, he found his voice and published his first book of poems, many inspired by the previous year’s Brixton riots, in 1982. He also set his poems to music, and his dub poetry was released on several albums and championed by revered DJ John Peel. Zephaniah wrote more than 30 books. including several for younger readers: the one-time school dropout and borstal inmate ended up having his writing taught in English schools. Zephaniah also acted and had bit parts in several films and TV series, including a recent regular role in Peaky Blinders. Zephaniah died on December 7, aged 65. — Agencies