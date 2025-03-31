F1 star 'touched' by Timaru school's book

Formula One star Lando Norris has won lifelong fans at a small Timaru primary school after he responded to a book they compiled in his honour.

Championship leader Norris spent three minutes in a video on the McLaren team's social media channel going through a book of illustrated letters, sent to him by students from Room 3 at Oceanview Heights School.

The laminated book - titled Dear Lando - features a letter from each child, written after Norris won his maiden Grand Prix race in Miami last year.

Class teacher Shannon Beatson told RNZ she was shocked when contacted by McLaren last week and told that a video would be posted by the British driver - 10 months after the book was sent.

"We were shocked - it was good surprise," said Beatson, who explained the reason for compiling the book, after Norris ended a career title drought that had stretched to six seasons and 109 races for McLaren.

"I'm a fan of Formula One and Lando Norris has always been an inspiration. We'd been following it in class and I'd been teaching the kids about motorsport and science and all of that.

"And then when Lando Norris got his first win we kind of had a celebration day and we wrote letters to him just congratulating him and then talking about kindness because I'd used his quote - 'use kindness to enjoy life and be kind to everyone'."

"It was really about showing kindness to Lando because he had been going through a rough time on social media. So just congratulating him, they had free reign to talk about whatever they wanted."

Norris, who has a reputation as one of the friendliest drivers on the F1 grid, has accelerated into the early lead in this year's world championship - winning the opening round in Melbourne and finishing runner-up in Shanghai.

Beatson said some of the year four and five children in her class had become keen F1 fans and were thrilled by the response.

"Some more than others. I think some forgot over time, the letters they wrote, but a few of them, who are really keen F1 fans had amazing reactions.

"I've got 21 kids in my classroom and there's 20 drivers so they've each got a driver that they're supporting throughout the year and we're making posters and everything - really incorporating it into school life."

Lando Norris thanks pupils from Oceanview Heights Primary School for their letters. Photo: McLaren

Norris touched

In the video, Norris said he was touched by the book and read some of the letters aloud.

After one, the 25-year old says: "This hand writing is amazing. How old is this person?"

A letter from Malia read: "I like Lando because he is kind and respectful of other people. You're so kindness..."

To that, McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri playfully says to Norris: "I like your so kindness too."

Norris signs off with a message to the class.

"It's very nice to hear that I've inspired and you watch my races and you're supporting me.

"But keep working hard, keep listening to Miss Beatson and all of your teachers. Enjoy your classes and maybe I'll see you all soon."

Norris' response continues an association between Timaru and the McLaren F1 team, which was founded by New Zealander Bruce McLaren in 1963.

McLaren met his future wife, Patricia, after a hill-climb near Timaru in 1958.