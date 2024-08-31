Obituary: Evan Wright, writer

Writer/executive producer Evan Wright of Generation Kill speaks in 2008. Photo: Getty Images

On the edge author and journalist Evan Wright did not do things by halves.

Whether being an embedded journalist with the US Marines, covering criminal sub cultures or reviewing porn films, Wright was always at the centre of the action.

Ohio-born, Wright broke into journalism in 1995 as the entertainment editor of Hustler magazine, before writing for publications such as Vanity Fair and Rolling Stone.

Wright specialised in immersion journalism, and often spent extended periods of time on location or with his subject matter to tell as authentic a story as possible.

The most prominent example of this was his foray into covering the Iraq war.

His accounts of the war for Rolling Stone earned him a National Magazine Award for Reporting and the subsequent book, Generation Kill, was a best seller and later adapted into a miniseries by HBO.

Wright’s other works included Hella Nation, which explored many US subcultures, and American Desperado, about drug smuggler Jon Roberts, later adapted into the documentary Cocaine Cowboys. Wright died on July 12 aged 59. — Agencies