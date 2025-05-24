Plaque laid in memory of student

The plaque in memory of Enere McLaren-Taana at Trinity Catholic College. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

A Dunedin secondary school has honoured a former student with a memorial plaque a year after he was tragically killed in a stabbing at the bus hub.

Trinity Catholic College hosted a liturgy led by college chaplain Fr Vaughan Hook for Enere McLaren-Taana on Thursday.

Staff and students were joined by Enere’s family and his peers from his former school, King’s High School.

Trinity principal Kate Nicholson said about 100 people took part in a time of reflection remembering Enere’s life.

"It has been such a hard year for Enere’s whānau and those who cared for him, and the grief is still very real.

"Providing this opportunity to bring everyone together to share this anniversary was truly a privilege to be part of."

A plaque was unveiled and blessed followed by haka by Trinity and King’s students.

Ms Nicholson said the liturgy concluded with Trinity students singing I say to you with love in tribute to Enere — the same song that was sung at Otago Polyfest for him last year.

The 14-year-old found guilty of manslaughter after the fatal stabbing will be sentenced in July.

mark.john@odt.co.nz