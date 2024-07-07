Obituary: Shirley Conran, author

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
In 1975 Conran drew together various strands she had explored in daily journalism and released Superwoman, a bestseller which spawned several sequels. While those books did well, it was her 1982 "bonkbuster", Lace, which made Conran’s fortune. A racy tale full of articulate heroines, it sold in its millions and was made into a wildly successful mini series. Further novels in the same vein followed and Conran became a fixture on rich-lists thereafter. In her later years, Conran became a campaigner and philanthropist, devoting millions to many causes but notably to Maths Action, an organisation devoted to promoting females in mathematics. Conran became Dame Shirley in late 2023. She died on May 9, aged 91. — Agencies